Washington DC

Biden to deliver eulogy at Ethel Kennedy memorial service in DC

The widow of Robert F. Kennedy and matriarch of the powerful political dynasty died last week at 96

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Bay State continues to honor the life of Ethel Kennedy, our nation's leaders plan to pay their respects on Wednesday.

There will be a memorial service for the late Kennedy matriarch in Washington D.C., where President Joe Biden will delivery a eulogy. Biden has called Kennedy a dear friend following her passing, adding that "she had a spine of steel and heart of gold that inspired millions."

Among those expected to attend and pay homage to the trailblazer are former president Barack Obama and former president Bill Clinton alongside her family and friends.

Since Kennedy's death last Thursday, renewed light has been cast on her legacy and accomplishments. The wife of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, she raised 11 children after her husband's 1968 assassination. She was a staunch advocate for environmental ethics, gun control and poverty reduction. Her commitment to social justice was evident as she founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

