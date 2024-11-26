Joe Biden

Bidens expected to spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket in long-standing tradition

By Matt Fortin

President Joe Biden walks with his daughter Ashley Biden as they visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive on Nantucket on Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which has been a longstanding tradition for the Biden family, the Boston Globe reported, citing the White House.

The president, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, are expected to arrive at Nantucket Memorial Airport at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Globe.

The Bidens began their tradition of spending Thanksgiving on nantucket before they married in 1977. They've stayed on the island each year of Biden's presidency.

It's unclear how long the Bidens will be spending on the Massachusetts island.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenNantucket
