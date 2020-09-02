It's still summer, but in New England it's never too early to start looking ahead to winter.

Two popular local publications are calling for a snowy season after last year's relatively quiet winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac, founded in 1792 and based in New Hampshire, has released its official U.S. Winter Forecast for 2020-2021.

“It’s Snow Time!" the almanac said. "Get excited, folks in the Northeast! We can’t spill the beans on the entire forecast, but snow lovers should be very excited!"

Temperatures are expected to be colder than normal in the northern part of the region.

Not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, the 202-year-old Farmer's Almanac out of Maine has also released its annual extended winter forecast for 2020-2021.

"Remember last year's almost snow-free winter in the Northeast? Well, this year our prediction is very different, with the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February."

The almanac said the storm could bring between 1 and 2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. up to Boston.

The forecast also predicts a big storm during the final week of March from the nation's midsection to central New England, bringing "a significant late-season snowfall to the north of its track."