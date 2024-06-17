Things to do

Massive bounce house heading to Mass. this summer

The Big Bounce America is bringing its seven giant inflatables, including "The World's Largest Bounce House," to Providence and Wrentham, Mass.

By Jessie Castellano

A family enjoying Big Bounce America's "World's Biggest Bounce House."
Handout

Big Bounce America, a touring theme park of gigantic inflatable bounce houses and more, will make two stops in New England this summer, starting this weekend.

The tour's main attraction is "The World's Largest Bounce House," which can cover nearly half a football field and reaches up to 32 feet high.

The cross-country tour will visit Providence, Rhode Island, June 22-30, then travel north to Wrentham, Massachusetts, July 5-7.

With a $22 all-access ticket, guests can bounce on all seven giant inflatables, including ones called "Sport Slam," "airSPACE" and "OctoBlast."

The tour offers two types of tickets: family sessions and adult-only sessions. Both offer three hours of access but the family sessions are split into different age groups for toddlers, juniors and bigger kids.

Tickets for both events can be found on Big Bounce America's website.

