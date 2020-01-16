A crashed truck left a road slick with red-tinted heating oil Wednesday morning in Billerica, Massachusetts, prompting a massive cleanup.

Workers righted the truck and were pouring sand across the road in a bid to clean the spill up so vehicles could again drive along it.

"Big mess folks," Billerica police tweeted.

The truck crashed at Salem Road and Gray Street about 10:30 a.m., police said. No one was hurt, but the truck was left on its side, leaking heating oil.

Police shut the affected street and urged drivers to find their way around it.

10:30 MV Crash at Salem & Gray. Truck on its side, leaking heating oil. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. #Billerica — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) January 16, 2020

The truck was lifted off its side by crane while at least a dozen workers spread the sand to sop up the oil.