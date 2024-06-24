Boston Restaurant Talk

Big news in Boston: A look at some recent restaurant openings and closings in the area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 17 and June 23.

Eatery on Broad Plans to Open in Downtown Boston, Will Include Mini Donut Diva, Pasta Factory, Fat Sandwich Boss
A trio of dining concepts may be on their way to a space in downtown Boston.
Full Story

A New Location of Milkweed May Open in Dorchester
It looks like a Mission Hill restaurant could be joined by a second location in another part of Boston.
Full Story

Lord Hobo in Cambridge Is Gone; Space May Go Through a Rebrand But Appears Nameless for Now
A beer bar in Cambridge that helped launch one of the biggest beer brands in the local area is no more, and what's left is a bar that doesn't appear to have a name, at least for the time being.
Full Story

Fallow Kin to Open in the Former Craigie on Main Space in Cambridge
A new dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and it will move into the space where a nationally-recognized restaurant had once been.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Atlantico in Boston's South End Has Closed
A seafood restaurant in the South End has shuttered.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
