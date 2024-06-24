Big news in Boston: A look at some recent restaurant openings and closings in the area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 17 and June 23.

Eatery on Broad Plans to Open in Downtown Boston, Will Include Mini Donut Diva, Pasta Factory, Fat Sandwich Boss

A trio of dining concepts may be on their way to a space in downtown Boston.

A New Location of Milkweed May Open in Dorchester

It looks like a Mission Hill restaurant could be joined by a second location in another part of Boston.

Lord Hobo in Cambridge Is Gone; Space May Go Through a Rebrand But Appears Nameless for Now

A beer bar in Cambridge that helped launch one of the biggest beer brands in the local area is no more, and what's left is a bar that doesn't appear to have a name, at least for the time being.

Fallow Kin to Open in the Former Craigie on Main Space in Cambridge

A new dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and it will move into the space where a nationally-recognized restaurant had once been.

Atlantico in Boston's South End Has Closed

A seafood restaurant in the South End has shuttered.

