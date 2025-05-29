Boston Restaurant Talk

Big news out of Boston's Seaport District: Savenor's and Wulf's Fish coming soon

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Savenor's, Wulf's Fish

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a butcher shop and a fish market are both on their way to a space near the Boston waterfront.

According to a Bluesky post from @tomready.bsky.social, Savenor's and Wulf's Fish will be opening in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Harbor Way which runs south of Seaport Boulevard between Pier 4 Boulevard and Boston Wharf Road. The two businesses have an ownership connection, with Wulf's Fish acquiring Savenor's last year; Savenor's, which dates back to the 1930s when it opened a shop in Cambridge, is known in part for its iconic butcher shop on Beacon Hill which closed last year after being in business since the 1930s, while another in Cambridge remains in operation. (Wulf's Fish, which is located at the Boston Fish Pier, started out as a fish market in Boston in the 1920s.)

The website for Savenor's is at https://savenorsbutchery.com/ while the website for Wulf's Fish is at https://wulfsfish.com/

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

