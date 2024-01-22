boston restaurant talk

Big Pig BBQ is doing a pop-up at Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Park-9 Dog Bar

A North Shore caterer that focuses on barbecue is popping up at an indoor dog park and bar that opened last year.

According to a press release, Big Pig BBQ will be setting up shop at Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett, offering items such as pulled pork, brisket, wings, sausage, smash burgers, macaroni and cheese, loaded fries, and more, all of which can be paired with the cocktail offerings available at the dog bar. Big Pig will be on site during the weekend of January 27-28, and then Wednesday through Sunday for the next three months.

Park-9 is the first year-round indoor dog park and bar in New England, while Big Pig BBQ--which started out in 2008--offers catering for corporate events, weddings, and more while also having a food truck set up at True North Brewery in Ipswich.

The address for Park-9 Dog Bar is 48 Waters Avenue #1, Everett, MA 02149. Its website is at https://www.park9dogbar.com/ while the website for Big Pig BBQ is at https://www.bigpigbarbecue.com/

