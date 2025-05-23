Big Y recalls made-to-order subs, wraps, paninis sold in Conn. and Mass. due to salmonella risk

Big Y is recalling some made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis because they are potentially contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The items were sold at certain stores in Connecticut and Massacusetts on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21.

The recall includes all made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis produced by the Kitchen Department upon customer requests.

Big Y was notified that cucumbers it uses as an ingredient option for these items are part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak involving Bedner Growers, Inc. At least 20 people have been sickened across the country as part of the salmonella outbreak.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious illness, especially in young children and the elderly. It can be fatal in some cases. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

There have been no illnesses linked to the Big Y products, according to the FDA.

The products were sold in the following stores:

Connecticut

Clinton - 23 Killingworth Turnpike

Ellington - 135 West Road

Enfield - 65 Palomna Drive

Groton - 995 Poquonnock Road

Manchester - 234 Tolland Turnpike

Mansfield - 141B Storrs Road

Marlborough - 7 East Hampton Road, Route 66

Milford - 150 Boston Post Road

Mystic - 79 Stonington Road

New Milford - 1 Kent Road

Norwich - 224 Salem Turnpike

Old Saybrook - 22 Spencer Plain Road

Rocky Hill - 1040 Elm Street

Shelton - 405 Bridgeport Avenue

Simsbury - 1313 Hopmeadow Street

Stratford - 355 Hawley Lane

West Hartford - 772 North Main Street

Massachusetts

Amherst - 175 University Drive

East Longmeadow - 441 N. Main Street

Greenfield - 237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2

Longmeadow - 802 Williams Street

North Adams - 45 Veterans Memorial Drive

Northampton - 136 North King Street Rt. 5

Norwood - 434 Walpole Street

Pittsfield - 200 West Street

Southampton - 10 College Highway Rt. 10

Springfield - 300 Cooley Street

Springfield - 1090 St. James Avenue

Ware - 148 West Street

Wilbraham - 2035 Boston Road

Anyone who bought made-to-order subs, wraps, or paninis at these stores on May 20 or May 21 is urged to return the product or bring a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can call Big Y at 1-800-826-2688 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and select option #7. Or you can email them at wecare@bigy.com.