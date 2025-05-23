Big Y recalls made-to-order subs, wraps, paninis sold in Conn. and Mass. due to salmonella risk

Big Y is recalling some made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis because they are potentially contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The items were sold at certain stores in Connecticut and Massacusetts on Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21.
The recall includes all made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis produced by the Kitchen Department upon customer requests.
Big Y was notified that cucumbers it uses as an ingredient option for these items are part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak involving Bedner Growers, Inc. At least 20 people have been sickened across the country as part of the salmonella outbreak.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious illness, especially in young children and the elderly. It can be fatal in some cases. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.
There have been no illnesses linked to the Big Y products, according to the FDA.
The products were sold in the following stores:
Connecticut
- Clinton - 23 Killingworth Turnpike
- Ellington - 135 West Road
- Enfield - 65 Palomna Drive
- Groton - 995 Poquonnock Road
- Manchester - 234 Tolland Turnpike
- Mansfield - 141B Storrs Road
- Marlborough - 7 East Hampton Road, Route 66
- Milford - 150 Boston Post Road
- Mystic - 79 Stonington Road
- New Milford - 1 Kent Road
- Norwich - 224 Salem Turnpike
- Old Saybrook - 22 Spencer Plain Road
- Rocky Hill - 1040 Elm Street
- Shelton - 405 Bridgeport Avenue
- Simsbury - 1313 Hopmeadow Street
- Stratford - 355 Hawley Lane
- West Hartford - 772 North Main Street
Massachusetts
- Amherst - 175 University Drive
- East Longmeadow - 441 N. Main Street
- Greenfield - 237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2
- Longmeadow - 802 Williams Street
- North Adams - 45 Veterans Memorial Drive
- Northampton - 136 North King Street Rt. 5
- Norwood - 434 Walpole Street
- Pittsfield - 200 West Street
- Southampton - 10 College Highway Rt. 10
- Springfield - 300 Cooley Street
- Springfield - 1090 St. James Avenue
- Ware - 148 West Street
- Wilbraham - 2035 Boston Road
Anyone who bought made-to-order subs, wraps, or paninis at these stores on May 20 or May 21 is urged to return the product or bring a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund.
If you have questions, you can call Big Y at 1-800-826-2688 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and select option #7. Or you can email them at wecare@bigy.com.