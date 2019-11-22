Big Pig BBQ Opens in Peabody

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

A catering company has opened a brand new restaurant on the North Shore.

According to a tweet from @CappyinBoston, Big Pig BBQ is now open in Peabody, with a Facebook post from the place showing that the Route 1 eatery is indeed up and running, offering such items as pulled pork, brisket, ribs, BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, baked beans, and more. The business, which started out in 2008, has been a caterer for weddings, parties, corporate events, and more, and based on its website and social media, it looks like the catering will continue.

As reported earlier here, Big Pig BBQ had been looking to open a restaurant, market, deli, and catering space in Chelsea, but those plans apparently fell through.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The address for Big Pig BBQ is 108 Newbury Street (Route 1), Peabody, MA, 01960. Its website can be found at https://www.bigpigbarbecue.com/

More from Boston's Hidden Restaurants
Big Pig BBQ Plans to Open Restaurant and Market in Chelsea

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Copyright B
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us