Big Pig BBQ Opens in Peabody

A catering company has opened a brand new restaurant on the North Shore.

According to a tweet from @CappyinBoston, Big Pig BBQ is now open in Peabody, with a Facebook post from the place showing that the Route 1 eatery is indeed up and running, offering such items as pulled pork, brisket, ribs, BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, baked beans, and more. The business, which started out in 2008, has been a caterer for weddings, parties, corporate events, and more, and based on its website and social media, it looks like the catering will continue.

As reported earlier here, Big Pig BBQ had been looking to open a restaurant, market, deli, and catering space in Chelsea, but those plans apparently fell through.

The address for Big Pig BBQ is 108 Newbury Street (Route 1), Peabody, MA, 01960. Its website can be found at https://www.bigpigbarbecue.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)