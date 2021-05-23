Bike Ride for Justice Held in Cambridge in Honor of George Floyd

Bike riders in Cambridge, Massachusetts, planned to pedal for justice on Sunday.

The Cambridge Bike Ride for Justice, in honor of George Floyd, was slated to get underway at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Greene-Rose Heritage Park, also known as Izzy's Park, located in Cambridge.

Families, children and friends were welcome to ride, according to the event's Facebook page.

Riders were encouraged to stay after the ride concluded for further activities, and anyone seeking information about the route was encouraged to contact Cambridge Bike Give Back.

The ride was meant to remember Floyd, a Black man who was killed in the custody of former police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota -- nearly a year ago. The death of Floyd sparked international protests and calls for change.

A day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, Latoyia Edwards talks to three local civil rights leaders about the road ahead.

Chauvin was convicted last month on second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter charges.