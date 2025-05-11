Bill Belichick cheers on girlfriend Jordon Hudson at Miss Maine USA

Former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick was on the sidelines for the Miss Maine USA pageant this weekend in Portland.

Jordon Hudson, his 24-year-old girlfriend, was vying for the crown, but she walked away as a runner-up.

Belichick took a front row seat for the pageant Sunday. Hudson shot quite a few glances in Belichick's direction during the competition. And while she did win a style award, she didn't quite make the endzone.

Their relationship has been in the spotlight since Hudson interrupted a question of how they met during a CBS interview.

Hudson was one of 17 contestants judged in three categories: an interview, a swimsuit and an evening gown.

“I'm hoping anyone watching finds the strength to push through whatever they’re going through… and embodies that hate never wins," Hudson said during the competition.

Hudson wasn't the only high-profile contender.

Miss Massachusetts made an appearance for the historic show, where Monson's Isabelle St. Cyr became the first transgender woman to compete.

"We just have to be inclusive and inviting to all and I think that's what Miss USA is about," Miss Massachusetts USA Melissa Queenie Suppiny said.

The judges ultimately crowned Bangor's Shelby Howell, landing Hudson in third place. Among the panel was cohost of the Hub Today, Kwani Lunis.

"It always is a hard decision to make but I think the two women that won are going to be able to compete at nationals," Lunis said.

The winner goes on to compete in the Miss USA pageant, the preliminary to Miss Universe.