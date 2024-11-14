Bill including Everett stadium plan to be voted on Thursday

A long-awaited goal to bring a soccer stadium to Everett, Massachusetts, is in the final stretch -- it's included in an economic development bill that's being voted on Thursday.

We’ve got a rare November formal session for the Legislature here at the State House. Both the Senate and House are expected to vote on that $4 billion economic development bill.

As part of that bill, state lawmakers would remove a zoning restriction on a former factory site in Everett, clearing the way for the Kraft family funded soccer stadium to potentially become a reality. If built, it would become the new home for the New England Revolution.

But even if approved on Beacon Hill, there will still need to be public hearings and agreements with Everett and Boston.

“From a power plant to a state-of-the-art facility with hundreds of jobs, cleaning up a power plant site that’s been polluting my residents for decades," said Sen. Sal DiDomenico, assistant majority leader.

“The project does, at this scale, need to make sure that it’s reinforcing safety in the transportation access and other impacts that it could have and managing the flow of major events that will come through," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu added.

The House and Senate will be meeting in their respective chambers starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, with votes likely on this economic development bill.