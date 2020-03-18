Bill Weld Suspends Republican Bid for White House

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has announced he has suspended his Republican bid for the White House.

Weld made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

"I am immensely grateful to all the patriotic women and men who have stood with me during the past eleven months in our effort to bring better government to Washington, D.C.," Weld said in a statement.

Weld, who ran as the Libertarian Party's vice presidential nominee in 2016, was the only remaining Republican left to challenge President Donald Trump.

He said that although his campaign has ended, Weld remains committed to the country.

"While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that set us apart.

America is truly the greatest country on Earth. It’s up to each of us to ensure that it remains so."