Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BILL WELD

Bill Weld Suspends Republican Bid for White House

Weld was the only remaining Republican left to challenge President Donald Trump

Bill Weld
NECN

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has announced he has suspended his Republican bid for the White House.

Weld made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

"I am immensely grateful to all the patriotic women and men who have stood with me during the past eleven months in our effort to bring better government to Washington, D.C.," Weld said in a statement.

More on the Democratic Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders 7 hours ago

Sanders’ Campaign Says He’s Reassessing, Not Dropping Out

Joe Biden 17 hours ago

5 Primary Takeaways: Joe Biden Is Democrats’ Antidote

Weld, who ran as the Libertarian Party's vice presidential nominee in 2016, was the only remaining Republican left to challenge President Donald Trump.

He said that although his campaign has ended, Weld remains committed to the country.

"While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that set us apart.

America is truly the greatest country on Earth. It’s up to each of us to ensure that it remains so."

This article tagged under:

BILL WELDRepublican PartyWhite House bid
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us