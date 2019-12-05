Bill Weld’s Campaign Office Burglarized Twice in 24 Hours

A New Hampshire campaign office of presidential candidate Bill Weld has been burglarized not once, but twice this week, authorities say.

Manchester police said not only Weld's office but those of four business in the same Lowell Street building were broken into and robbed Wednesday night.

The incident was first reported by Snapshot Sports Media, located on the fifth floor of the building. The owner left his office at around 9 p.m. and found it burglarized when he came back at about 1 a.m., police said.

Both Snapshot Sports Media and Weld's office were broken into the previous night, according to authorities.

The building was also burglarized over Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.