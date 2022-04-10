Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Bill Would Help Those Entering Massachusetts Cannabis Market

By The Associated Press

Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette

A bill has passed the Massachusetts Senate that aims to assist members of communities disproportionately harmed by the enforcement of past marijuana laws participate in the state’s growing cannabis market.

The bill approved Thursday would create a new fund that supporters say will increase equity in the cannabis industry in part by addressing the lack of access to capital that has kept many would-be entrepreneurs from taking part in the new industry.

Opening an average cannabis retail shop can require more than $1 million, backers of the legislation said, with the numbers even higher for manufacturing facilities.  

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us