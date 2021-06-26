Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Bill Would Secure Egg Supply, Upgrade Conditions for Hens

The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation designed to create a more secure egg supply chain and raise the state’s farm animal welfare standards to be on a par with other states.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation designed to create a more secure egg supply chain and raise the state’s farm animal welfare standards to be on a par with other states.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the bill approved Thursday would upgrade Massachusetts’ egg production law — created by a successful 2016 ballot question — to create predictability and certainty by mirroring even stronger national United Egg Producers cage-free guidelines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Supporters of the bill say those guidelines have been adopted by leading retailers, producers, and other states.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 18 mins ago

Mass. Company Sends Robot to Help Florida Building Collapse Rescue Efforts

sharks 1 hour ago

No Swim Order on Cape Cod Beach Following Shark Sighting

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us