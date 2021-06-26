Bill Would Secure Egg Supply, Upgrade Conditions for Hens

The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation designed to create a more secure egg supply chain and raise the state’s farm animal welfare standards to be on a par with other states.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the bill approved Thursday would upgrade Massachusetts’ egg production law — created by a successful 2016 ballot question — to create predictability and certainty by mirroring even stronger national United Egg Producers cage-free guidelines.

Supporters of the bill say those guidelines have been adopted by leading retailers, producers, and other states.

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House of Representatives.