Billerica

Woman tortured caged dog with shock collar in Billerica, police say

Animal control officers took Amanda Cianciulli's four dogs to be examined by a veterinarian, and they remained in the veterinarian's care Saturday, police say

By Laney Broussard

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Videos show a woman engaging in animal cruelty by abusing a dog in Billerica, Massachusetts, police said Saturday, announcing her arrest.

The woman, Amanda Cianciulli, could be seen using a shock collar to torture a caged dog and hitting it with an object while holding it down, according to Billerica police.

Cianciulli, of Centerville, was arrested Friday on two counts of animal cruelty, police said.

Investigators were made aware of the videos, taken early this year at a Billerica home, on Monday, police said. The dog was allegedly in Cianciulli's custody at the time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With her agreement, animal control officers took Cianciulli's four dogs to be examined by a veterinarian, and they remained in the veterinarian's care Saturday, police said.

Cianciulli was due to face a judge in Lowell District Court on Monday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

More Billerica news

Scams Mar 13

Bank managers save couple from losing $80K to scammers

Billerica Jan 16

RI man accused of trying to break into Billerica storage, leading police on a chase in U-Haul

This article tagged under:

BillericaMassachusettsanimal crueltyanimal abuse
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us