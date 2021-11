Police are searching for a teenager from Vermont who went missing in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Ethan McGuire, age 13, had been missing since 6:30 p.m. from the area of Charnstaff Lane. He was last seen wearing blue hoodie and blue sweatpants with one shoe.

Anyone with information regarding the teenager is being asked to call Billerica police at 978-667-1212.

No further information was immediately available.