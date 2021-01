Billerica Memorial High School will halt in-person learning, just one day after attendance fell below 75 percent.

Superintendent Timothy Piwowar sent a letter to the school community on Monday. The closure will be for just one day, and the school will reopen on Jan. 13. It comes after two more positive cases of COVID-19 within the community, and 41 close contacts associated with those cases.

School attendance at the school has averaged between 85-90% this year, according to Piwowar.