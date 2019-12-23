Democratic presidential contender and businessman Tom Steyer will be the latest featured speaker at "Politics & Eggs" in New Hampshire.

The 62-year-old billionaire philanthropist was among 10 Democrats who participated in the latest debate Thursday and said he could take on President Donald Trump and the economy. He has been an outspoken critic of the president and gained internet popularity in 2017 when he launched a campaign to impeach Trump.

Steyer will take the podium at 8 a.m. Monday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester.