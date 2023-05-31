Bills Aim to Bring Back Happy Hour in Massachusetts

There is a new push to bring back Happy Hour and continue cocktails-to-go in Massachusetts.

Both measures will b discussed by the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure during a hearing today.

Senator Julian Cyr is reintroducing a measure to reinstate happy hour in the Bay State, which has been banned since 1984.

Former Governor Charlie Baker vowed to veto any legislation in favor of reinstate happy hour in the commonwealth last year.

Allowing restaurants to permanently sell beer, wine and cocktails-to-go, a practice that started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be discussed