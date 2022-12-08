Local

music

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Play Gillette Stadium in 2023. Here's How to Get Tickets

Between them, Joel and Nicks have won 11 Grammys and sold nearly 300 million albums

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Two music icons -- the "Piano Man" Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks -- will play Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in 2023, Live Nation and the New England Patriots announced Thursday.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and it will be the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in New England.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For full details on the pre-sale, go to www.citientertainment.com.

Between them, Joel and Nicks have won 11 Grammys and sold nearly 300 million albums.

