Birdies Hot Chicken to open in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A third location of a group of Nashville hot chicken places appears to be on its way to the Greater Boston area, and this one will be in the heart of the city.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Birdies Hot Chicken is planning to open in the city's Downtown Crossing area, with the post indicating that it will be moving into a space next to Potbelly which means its exact address may be 267 Washington Street. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others in Brockton and Westwood, and based on those locations, expect the new location to offer chicken sliders, wings, tenders, chicken and waffles, and more.

The website for Birdies Hot Chicken can be found at https://birdieshotchickenma.com/

