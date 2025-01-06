Bundle up! The name of the game this week is COLD! And there’s no significant warmup in sight.

As we continue moving through this Monday, dress in layers! High temperatures will be in the low 30s with clouds and sunshine.

We escaped the big winter storm impacting the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic with snow. However, a few snowflakes could develop Monday afternoon and evening over parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Our atmosphere is so dry, though, meaning a few spots will struggle to see accumulating snow. But a few flurries and flakes are not out of the question.

Later Monday night, much of our area will see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

On Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 under partly cloudy skies. We’ll continue to see 20s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the teens.

Our forecast remains dry much of this week into the weekend in Greater Boston... for now.

But all eyes are on another developing winter storm that is likely to impact parts of the country, in particular the southern Great Plains and the Deep South. We’ll need to watch it closely, but right now, most of our forecast models keep the storm on a southern track, keeping New England out of the mix.

We have a few more days to nail down the forecast, but for now this Saturday and Sunday look dry here in Boston. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.