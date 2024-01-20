Bitter cold to continue during the weekend in New England

The big weather story this weekend is the bitter cold that has taken over the region!

Highs today will barely break 20 degrees southern New England, the teens north. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel colder with wind chills in the single digits south, around 0 and below north.

There won’t be too much in the way of sunshine this afternoon as an upper level system passes overhead bringing with it lots of clouds producing a few higher terrain snow showers as well as Ocean-effect snow showers across the outer Cape through late tonight.

In terms of snow accumulation, a coating or so across the higher terrain, a coating to an inch or two across the outer Cape which may produce some slipper travel, especially this evening and overnight.

Clouds will slowly decrease overnight with any Ocean-effect snow showers coming to an end after midnight across the outer Cape. Temps will plummet into the lower teens and single digits across southern New England, single digits with a few areas below 0 north.

Contrast that with a gusty northwest wind, the result is below 0 wind chill values right through mid-morning Sunday. The airmass is also very dry, a good time to turn on those humidifiers (if you have one) or leave your bathroom fan off while showering to help put moisture back into the air of your home.

High pressure will provide a good amount of sunshine Sunday with temperatures moderating into the mid to upper 20s south, upper teens to low 20s north. Wind chill values won’t be as cold at today, but still expecting a gusty west wind to make it feel more like the teens much of the day, single digits northern New England.

We’ll see a blend of clouds and sun Monday, not as cold with temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of a system ejecting out of the Ohio River Valley, this may produce a mixed bag of precipitation south at the onset, changing over to all snow Tuesday night, and back to rain Wednesday as milder air moves in, still some tweaking to do with that portion of the forecast so stay tuned!

Have a great Saturday!