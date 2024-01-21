New England weather

Bitter cold to start off Sunday New England

By Brian James

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a few snow showers around on Saturday, we're going to return to some sunshine for the second half of the weekend. It's going to be sunny but cold with highs only in the 20s Sunday afternoon.

For the week ahead, we have a few storm systems that will give us the chance for additional moisture. We'll have the chance for some rain/snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday and mainly just rain Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to upper 40s, so our chances of seeing impactful wintry precipitation appears to be on the low side.

The chance for additional showers will continue through next weekend. 

