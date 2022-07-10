Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Tewksbury Neighborhood

Several residents in a Tewksbury, Massachusetts, neighborhood spotted a black bear on Saturday, prompting a warning from local animal control.

The warning from Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control asked residents in the area of Deering Drive to temporarily remove bird feeders, secure their trash, and secure chicken coops until the black bear moves somewhere else.

Animal control urged any residents who encounter the animal to go inside their homes.

"Do not try to approach," animal control wrote in a Facebook post.

Lexi Saporito shared several photos of the black bear to the "Wildlife of Tewksbury" Facebook page, including one where the bear was standing on its hind legs.

Several people replied to Saporito's photo post, sharing their own stories of seeing the black bear Saturday.

"This bear is getting around today. I wonder where it came from all of a sudden," Shelly M Stalker wrote.

"Yup, my cousin has a video of that one, twenty minutes ago," Peter Orlando added just before 5 p.m.

"Yes! Just went through our yard the[n] crossed 133!" Catherine Brittain wrote. "She was up close to our house before we saw her so don't know which direction she came from. Crossed the rock wall to the neighbor's then across the street. So funny that someone had to stop to let it cross though!"

"Wow this guy's been busy today," Melissa Ann added.