Black Family Wellness Expo offers free health screenings and other resources

Families are invited to get free health screenings, plus housing and job resources at the annual Black Family Wellness Expo hosted at 12th Baptist Church in Roxbury on Saturday.

The first 400 people will also get free meals from food trucks plus game and prizes for children.

The Black Family Wellness Expo is being put on by the Middlesex County and Boston chapters of the Links Incorporated, a national organization of Black women dedicated to charity work. They’ve partnered with Boston Medical Center to secure Health Vans, Panel Discussions, and Social Service Groups that will be a one-stop shop for improving wellness for all families across the state.

"We’ll have tons of information on jobs, on tax preparations, on voter registration, on knowing your rights as well as clinical services," said Trina Martin, vice president of community engagement at Boston Medical Center.

The Black Family Wellness Expo happens from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday at the 12th Baptist Church in Roxbury.