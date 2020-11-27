Black Friday Kicks off Without Usual In-Store Rush

It has been a very different start to this year’s Black Friday – instead of the typical midnight rush, many stores opted to push back their hours and prioritize deals online.

At the Walmart in Tewksbury, doors remained shuttered until 6 a.m., and the scene remained a very calm and orderly opening. Shoppers were counted at the door and spaced out 6 feet apart, pausing every so often so no one got bunched up or too close to each other.

In light of COVID precautions, retailers generally have had their bigger deals online, so shoppers weren’t rushing to grab the big screen TVs and doorbusters, which also helped to keep the smaller crowds controlled.

With in-person shopping restrictions in place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Friday experience definitely won't be the same. But many retailers are adapting.

“They made us walk in like the same line throughout the whole store, and we couldn’t take any turns anywhere to interfere with each other, so it was good,” said Elizabeth Fuqua, who was out shopping for her mother.

The chilly temperatures and foggy weather may have also kept casual shoppers from venturing out, knowing the deals really aren’t any better at 6 a.m. than they will be throughout the day.