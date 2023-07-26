Blackbird Doughnuts opening new location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown this fall

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of gourmet doughnut shops will soon have another location, with this one being just west of Boston.

According to a message sent to us, Blackbird Doughnuts is planning to open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown later this fall, with the shop joining others in the South End, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Brighton, Cambridge's Harvard Square, and Newton Centre. Based on those locations, expect to see a variety of gourmet doughnuts whose flavors change by the month at the new outlet.

The team behind Blackbird Doughnuts also runs Banyan Bar + Refuge in the South End along with Sally's Sandwiches in the South End and Harvard Square.

The address for the upcoming location of Blackbird Doughnuts at Arsenal Yards is 116 Bond Square, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for all locations is at https://www.blackbirddoughnuts.com/





