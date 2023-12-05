Blackbird Doughnuts opens 7th Greater Boston location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

This summer, it was reported that a local group of gourmet doughnut shops would be opening a new outlet in a growing development just west of Boston, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to its website, Blackbird Doughnuts is now open in Watertown, moving into a space at Arsenal Yards. The new shop joins others in Boston's South End, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Brighton, Cambridge's Harvard Square, and Newton Centre, and the team behind the stores is also behind Banyan Bar + Refuge in the South End along with Sally's Sandwiches in the South End and Harvard Square.

The address for the new location of Blackbird Doughnuts at Arsenal Yards is 116 Bond Square, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.blackbirddoughnuts.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[Earlier Article]

Blackbird Doughnuts Plans to Open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown This Fall

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)