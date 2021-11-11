Blasi's Cafe in Dorchester Appears to Be Returning

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant and bar in Dorchester that shut down as few years ago after being hit by a fire could be coming back.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Blasi's Cafe is seeking a license transfer to operate once again within its Adams Street space, with Kenneth Blasi being the manager listed. An earlier Facebook post seemed to hint at this, showing both Blasi's and Fat Belly Deli (which was affiliated with Blasi's) as part of an address update post; it is not known if Fat Belly Deli could be returning to the space as well, so keep checking back for updates.

Blasi's and Fat Belly Deli have been closed ever since a fire caused substantial damage to the space in September of 2017.

The address for Blasi's Cafe is 762 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA, 02122.

[Earlier Article]

Blasi's Cafe and Fat Belly Deli in Dorchester Closed After Fire