Blaze Pizza in Boston's Theatre District Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a group of California-based pizza restaurants has closed one of their outlets in the local area.

A message sent by @IrishEyesPhoto1 indicates that Blaze Pizza at CityPlace in the Theatre District of Boston is now longer in operation, with a picture of the Stuart Street storefront showing signs out front indicating that it has indeed shuttered while the locations section of the website for the business mentions that it had permanently closed. No reason has been given for its closure, nor is it known when exactly it shut down; it does appear that locations in the Fenway and by Boston University remain in operation.\

The Stuart Street location of Blaze Pizza first opened in the latter part of 2016.

The address for the now-closed Blaze Pizza in the Theatre District was 123 Stuart Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations is at https://www.blazepizza.com/