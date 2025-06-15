Rhode Island

Block Island home collapses, 2 hospitalized after ‘loud noise' heard, police say

Two people were flown via Coast Guard helicopter to a hospital, New Shoreham police tell WJAR

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC 5 News

Two people were flown to a hospital after a house on Block Island collapsed, sustained serious damage in some kind of incident on Saturday.

Police in New Shoreham, Rhode Island, say they started receiving calls around 7:40 p.m. after people on the island reported hearing a "loud noise" come from a home on West Beach Road, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

First responders arrived on scene to find the home had collapsed and there were multiple people trapped inside, WJAR reported. Everyone inside was able to be freed, and two people were treated at the Block Island Medical Center being flown in a Coast Guard helicopter to another hospital.

There was no immediate update on those people's conditions, or any word on what caused the house to collapse.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WJAR reported that the state fire marshal's office would be on Block Island Sunday morning to investigate.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Jun 13

Body that washed ashore in Westerly, RI, identified as Massachusetts man

Groton Jun 13

RI man dead, another hospitalized after bank robbery, standoff at Connecticut motel

Rhode Island Jun 12

RI teen killed in landing collapse remembered for her laughter, magnetic spirit

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandBlock Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us