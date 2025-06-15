Block Island home collapses, 2 hospitalized after ‘loud noise' heard, police say

Two people were flown to a hospital after a house on Block Island collapsed, sustained serious damage in some kind of incident on Saturday.

Police in New Shoreham, Rhode Island, say they started receiving calls around 7:40 p.m. after people on the island reported hearing a "loud noise" come from a home on West Beach Road, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

First responders arrived on scene to find the home had collapsed and there were multiple people trapped inside, WJAR reported. Everyone inside was able to be freed, and two people were treated at the Block Island Medical Center being flown in a Coast Guard helicopter to another hospital.

There was no immediate update on those people's conditions, or any word on what caused the house to collapse.

WJAR reported that the state fire marshal's office would be on Block Island Sunday morning to investigate.