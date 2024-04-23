Blogger ‘Turtleboy' expected in court Tuesday

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as "Turtleboy," is expected in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Kearney is facing charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case.

He's been covering the case, which has garnered extensive attention, and has led prosecutors to charge him with witness intimidation. He's pleaded not guilty.

While seven more jurors were chosen Monday, the process will pick back up Wednesday as the defense and prosecution prepare for opening statements.

In February, prosecutors accused Read of feeding confidential information to Kearney through a third party.

Read is being charged with second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. Her defense team has alleged she is being framed in a far-reaching coverup.