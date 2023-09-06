Blue Ribbon BBQ is opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of barbecue joints will soon be joined by a new location, and this one will be its first within the Boston city limits.

According to a press release, Blue Ribbon BBQ is opening within Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway on September 12, joining locations in West Newton, Arlington, and Dedham (it also has a catering operation in Newton Highlands). The new outlet will be open for lunch and dinner daily and will offer such options as pulled pork, burnt ends, BBQ chicken, ribs, and more for takeout/delivery.

The address for the new location of Blue Ribbon BBQ (and Time Out Market Boston) is 401 Park Drive, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for Blue Ribbon BBQ is at https://www.blueribbonbbq.com/ [Ed note: Blue Ribbon BBQ has no connection to Blue Ribbon Sushi, a restaurant just up the street in Kenmore Square that opened last year.]

