Blue Ribbon Brasserie opens in Boston's Kenmore Square

A new dining spot from a NYC-based restaurant group has debuted in Boston.

According to its website, Blue Ribbon Brasserie opens today in Kenmore Square, moving into the space on Commonwealth Avenue within the Hotel Commonwealth that had been home to Eastern Standard (that restaurant is now in a new space in the nearby Bower development on Beacon Street). As indicated here earlier, Blue Ribbon Brasserie is a dining and drinking spot that includes an oyster bar, and it offers such options as wings, burgers, fondue, steak frites, shellfish platters, paella, sweetbreads, lamb chops, steamed lobster, and more.

In addition to Blue Ribbon Brasserie, the Hotel Commonwealth also includes Pescador, a seafood spot in the old Island Creek Oyster Bar space, and Blue Ribbon Sushi which is in the former Hawthorne space, and all three are part of Blue Ribbon Restaurants, a restaurant group that was established in the early 1990s.

The website for Blue Ribbon Brasserie in Boston is at https://www.blueribbonbrasserieboston.com/

