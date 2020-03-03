Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Bluefish

Bluefish Are Overfished, So Feds Say Anglers Must Take Fewer

A popular fish for recreational fishing on the East Coast will be subject to new restrictions

fishing generic

One of the most popular fish with recreational anglers on the East Coast will be subject to new fishing restrictions.

The new restrictions apply to bluefish, which sport fishermen seek from Maine to Florida in the U.S. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the fish have been declared overfished.

NOAA is applying interim regulations to recreational vessels fishing for bluefish in federal waters on the East Coast. Private recreational vessels will face a daily bag limit of three fish per person, and for-hire vessels, such as charter boats, will see a daily bag limit of five fish per person.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Orange Line 59 mins ago

New Orange Line Trains Temporarily Taken Out of Service

Super Tuesday 3 hours ago

As Field Narrows, 3 New England States Vote in Primary on Super Tuesday

The other rules about the fishery remain the same. The new rules took effect on Feb. 28, NOAA said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BluefishNOAAfishing
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us