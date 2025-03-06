Blustery winds through Friday, gusts up to 60 mph

Hold on to your hats! We’re tracking blustery winds Thursday night into your Friday, with gusts up to 60 mph in spots.

As we continue moving through this Thursday, a few showers could develop early Thursday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

But the bigger weather story will be the winds. In fact, wind alerts are posted for parts of the Commonwealth Thursday evening through Friday night. West winds could gust to 50 mph in Boston and much of eastern Massachusetts. However, winds could gust up to 60 mph in central Massachusetts and in the higher terrain.

Winds this strong could cause tree limbs to fall, resulting in some power outages. Make sure you secure loose objects in your yard as well.

Our winds will likely subside a bit by late Friday night. Still, though, we’ll have some breezy winds through the weekend. In fact, gusts will be up to 35-40 mph on Saturday and up to 20-25 mph on Sunday.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 40s. We’ll be dry this weekend.

A weak weather system over Canada might produce a few clouds for Massachusetts on Monday and possibly a few light snow showers in northern New England.

High temperatures will rise back into the 50s to near 60 by Tuesday.