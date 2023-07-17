Boat fire reported near bridge in Gloucester

There was a boat fire near a bridge on Monday morning in the North Shore community of Gloucester, Massachusetts, according to public safety officials there.

The boat fire happened near the Blynman Bridge, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

#NOW Headed to the Blynman Bridge in Gloucester where area safety officials are tending to a boat (see picture) that caught fire near the intersection of Western Ave. and Perkins Rd. (that’s right where the Annisquam River meets Gloucester Harbor.) @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/VEIbUhKp5a — Munashe Kwangwari (@MK3TV_Boston) July 17, 2023

Aerial images of the area showed a white boat with significant damage that was sinking underwater.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Blynman Bridge is at the intersection of Western Avenue and Perkins Road, right where the Annisquam River meets Gloucester Harbor.

Additional details were not immediately available.