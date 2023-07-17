Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Gloucester

Boat fire reported near bridge in Gloucester

By Matt Fortin

There was a boat fire near a bridge on Monday morning in the North Shore community of Gloucester, Massachusetts, according to public safety officials there.

The boat fire happened near the Blynman Bridge, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

Aerial images of the area showed a white boat with significant damage that was sinking underwater.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Blynman Bridge is at the intersection of Western Avenue and Perkins Road, right where the Annisquam River meets Gloucester Harbor.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More Gloucester news

boston restaurant talk Feb 21

Barbara Lynch to Reopen The Rudder in Gloucester This Spring

Gloucester May 4

Gloucester City Hall Closed Following Overnight Fire

This article tagged under:

Gloucester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us