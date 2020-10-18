Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Boat Gets Stuck Under Beverly Drawbridge, Causing MBTA Train Delay

The bridge carries the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Newburyport/Rockport Line over the Danvers River in Beverly and Salem.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts boater was in a tough spot Sunday in Beverly.

The boater had tried to pass under the Beverly drawbridge when the boat became wedged right underneath, slightly submerged in the water.

The bridge carries the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Newburyport/Rockport Line over the Danvers River in Beverly and Salem.

A Rockport train from North Station experienced some delays as a result of the boat incident. It was stopped in Salem and was 15-25 minutes late, the MBTA said on Twitter.

A preliminary inspection found no damage to the bridge, according to the MBTA.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Attleboro Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Surpasses 140,000 Coronavirus Cases With 744 New Cases, 14 More Deaths

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsmbtaBeverlyboat stuck
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us