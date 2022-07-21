Boat Goes Up in Flames Before Sinking Off Cape Cod

A motorboat caught fire off the coast of Cape Cod Wednesday and sank, forcing the people on board to swim to shore, officials said.

The fire sent a plume of smoke high over Corporation Beach in Dennis, Massachusetts, about 7 p.m. and fully engulfed the boat in flames, according to the Cape and Islands Harbormaster Association.

The 38-foot vessel sank in about 30 feet of water after burning to the waterline, officials said Thursday. Ships from the Dennis harbormaster and Dennis Fire Department were at the scene to watch the boat go down.

The pair of people who were on the boat abandoned it and swam to shore wearing life vests, according to the officials.

State environmental investigators were investigating the incident, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.