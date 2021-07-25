Boat Lands on Newburyport Dock, Injuring 2 Women

A boat landed on top of a dock in Newburyport, Massachusetts, sending two women to a local hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg, the accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the Newburyport Harbor Marina.

Three people were on the boat at the time of the crash, two women and a 3-year-old. The woman operating the boat was a newer boater, Hogg said.

Due to strong tides, getting boats into the slips has been more difficult, according to Hogg, and the operator was having trouble backing into the slip. She tried to pull in frontwards and panicked. The boat flew into the slip and crashed up onto the dock, landing on top of it.

One of the two women was thrown from the boat and landed in the water. She was rescued by a dockhand, Hogg said. Both women were taken to a local hospital after suffering various non-life-threatening injuries, including bumps, bruises, scratches, and arm and leg injuries.

The child was uninjured.

First responders were unable to access the scene, due to the position of the boat when it crashed. So, the victims were extricated and removed on the Harbormaster boat and taken around the docks.

Hogg complimented the “great teamwork” by his team, Newburyport Fire and Police departments, EMTs, and the dockhands at the marina.