3 pulled from Long Island Sound, 1 in critical condition after boat sinks off Milford, Conn.

One person is in critical condition after being pulled from Long Island Sound Monday afternoon, according to Milford fire officials.

Emergency crews received a call around 12:45 p.m. about a sinking vessel with three people in the water somewhere near Milford Harbor.

Milford Marine units and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and learned that an oyster boat heard the distress call and went to the area where the boat was sinking.

When they arrived, they found the boat almost completely submerged and the three victims in the water. The crew of the oyster boat pulled the victims onto their vessel and headed towards the harbor, according to fire officials. Milford Marine One met up with the oyster boat and transferred the person in critical condition onto their vessel.

That person was rushed to Milford Hospital.

The two other people pulled from the water were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, fire officials said.

An early investigation determined the incident happened about two miles from shore, but the exact cause of what happened is still under investigation.