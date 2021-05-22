Local

Connecticut river

Boater Finds Body in Connecticut River

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

generic police boat
Shutterstock

State and local police are investigating after a boater discovered a man's body Friday evening in the Connecticut River.

The boater called authorities when he made the discovery around 6 p.m. and then he stayed with the body so police could locate it, the Northwestern District Attorney's office announced in a statement.

A Northampton Police Department dispatcher traced the boater's phone call to about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Northampton police and fire departments responded by boat and recovered a male's body. The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death and the identification of the body.

No other information was immediately provided. An investigation is ongoing.

