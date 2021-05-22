Boater Finds Body in Connecticut River

State and local police are investigating after a boater discovered a man's body Friday evening in the Connecticut River.

The boater called authorities when he made the discovery around 6 p.m. and then he stayed with the body so police could locate it, the Northwestern District Attorney's office announced in a statement.

A Northampton Police Department dispatcher traced the boater's phone call to about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Northampton police and fire departments responded by boat and recovered a male's body. The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death and the identification of the body.

No other information was immediately provided. An investigation is ongoing.