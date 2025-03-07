Bobcat spotted in Westwood and Norwood, officials warn

Officials are urging caution after a bobcat was spotted in two Massachusetts towns.

The first sighting, captured on Ring camera, occurred Feb. 20 in Westwood, according to Norwood Animal Control. The same bobcat is believed to have been seen Thursday on Bond Street in Norwood.

"He's out of his environment, so he's just wandering around looking for food," Henry Cerqueira, Norwood's head animal control officer, said of the bobcat.

"The bobcat was sighted around a playground," added Deputy Animal Control Officer Briana Hernandez. "So we just wanted to make sure people are aware, just to make sure that they are watching their kids and people are watching their pets."

Norwood Animal Control shared some tips to keep pets safe, including keeping cats inside and keeping dogs leashed. Pets should be monitored when they're outdoors, and flashlights are recommended at night. No food should be kept outside.

If you see a bobcat, you are advised to keep your distance and call police.