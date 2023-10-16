Bourne

Body found at Scusset Beach Reservation in Bourne, prompting death investigation

There has been no evidence of foul play, state troopers said Monday

A person was found dead at Scusset Beach Reservation in Bourne, Massachusetts, late Sunday night, Massachusetts State Police announced Monday morning amid a death investigation.

State troopers were looking into an abandoned vehicle late Sunday, when they discovered a dead male who they believed to be connected to the vehicle, authorities said in a news release. The body was found at the Sagamore Hill section of the reservation.

A preliminary investigation by state police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office suggested that foul play was not a factor in the death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A death investigation remains underway.

