Body found in Roslindale; death investigation underway

A body was found Sunday night in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, prompting police to investigate what happened.
Initial information was limited, however Boston police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation in the area of 3904 Washington Street.
Detectives responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. Further information was not available.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
