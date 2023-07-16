Local

Body found in Roslindale; death investigation underway

Boston police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation in the area of 3904 Washington Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A body was found Sunday night in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, prompting police to investigate what happened.

Initial information was limited, however Boston police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation in the area of 3904 Washington Street.

Detectives responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. Further information was not available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

