Body found in Vermont home after firefighters battle blaze

A person's body was found in a home that had caught fire in central Vermont on Thursday, officials said.

The fire on Route 14 in Sharon, by the White River, is not considered suspicious, the Vermont Department of Public Safety said.

The blaze was reported about 8 a.m. by a passerby who'd seen smoke and fire coming from the building's basement, officials said. While local firefighters worked to put out the flames, they were told a resident of the home wasn't accounted for and may not have escaped.

The body was later found inside. Medical examiners were set to conduct an autopsy to learn the cause and manner of their death, as well as to identify them.

Anyone with information about the fire was urged to call police at 802-234-9933 or the state's arson tipline at 800-322-7766.